The M Sasikumar starrer Tamil comedy drama Tourist Family has been witnessing a stellar box office performance. Due to an organic word of mouth, the film has almost reached the profit making zone. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 6th day.

Tourist Family Box Office Collection Day 6

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 6th day, the M Sasikumar starrer earned 2.4 crores*. This was a slight drop of around 5% since the movie amassed 2.55 crore on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 15.1 crore.

With this, the movie has crossed 15 crores when it comes to the India net collection. Not only this but Tourist Family has also almost reached the profit zone. For the unversed, the movie is mounted at a budget of 16 crores.

With its current India net collection of 15.1 crores, the movie has covered around 94% of its budget which is truly impressive. By tomorrow (May 8), the movie should cover its entire budget. Tourist Family is still getting a positive response from the critics and the masses alike which is being reflected in the box office performance of the film.

Talking about its global collection, including the taxes, the gross collection of the movie comes to 17.81 crores. The movie garnered 4.2 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Tourist Family now stands at 22.01 crores.

About Tourist Family

Talking about the film, Tourist Family has been helmed by Abhishan Jeevinth. It also stars Simran, Mithun Jai Shankar and Kamalesh in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Sean Roldan.

