The M Sasikumar starrer Tamil comedy drama Tourist Family has been witnessing a spectacular pace at the box office. Within just 5 days of its release, the film has covered half of its budget and is inching well towards the profit-making zone. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 5th day.

Tourist Family Box Office Collection Day 5

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 5th day, the M Sasikumar starrer earned 2.68 crore*. This was around a slight drop of 28% since the movie amassed 3.75 crores on its previous day. Not only this but the 5-day collections was 34% higher than the opening day. For the unversed, the movie opened at 2 crores. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 12.83 crores*.

With this, Tourist Family is inching towards 15 crores. Not only this but it is also pacing towards the profit-making zone in a steady manner. The M Sasikumar starrer is mounted at a budget of 16 crores.

With its current India net collection of 12.83 crores, the film has covered around 80% of its budget. If the positive word of mouth remains consistent, it might soon cross its entire budget. Not only this, but the Indian net collection of Tourist Family is also 91% higher than the lifetime collection of M Sasikumar’s last movie.

For the unversed, M Sasikumar’s last big screen outing, the 2024 Tamil film Nandhan earned a mere 1.05 crore at the box office when it came to its lifetime collection. As compared to that, the actor is clearly tasting success with his latest outing. Talking about its global collections, the gross collection of the film comes to 15.13 crores*.

The film earned around 3.8 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Tourist Family now stands at 18.93 crores*. The film has been helmed by Abishan Jeevinth and also stars Simran in the lead role.

