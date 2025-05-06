Mohanlal-led Thudarum has exceeded all expectations and is on track to become one of Mollywood’s biggest successes. It started its journey well and later proved that the content is king. It’s unshakable at the worldwide box office and achieving milestones one after another. On the second Sunday, it emerged as the 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film, and now, it is less than 13 crores away from Tovino Thomas’ highest-grosser. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

Earns almost 170 crore gross in just 11 days!

The second weekend was excellent for the latest Mollywood crime thriller as it achieved several historic feats. It became the first Malayalam film to earn 5 crore+ for 10 consecutive days in Kerala, and 10 crore+ for 10 consecutive days globally. After such a powerful weekend, in India, the film displayed a solid hold by earning an estimated 4.40 crores on the second Monday.

Overall, Thudarum has earned an impressive 74.90 crore net at the Indian box office in 11 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it equals 88.38 crore gross. In the overseas market, it is unstoppable and has earned an estimated 80 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a huge 168.38 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 74.90 crores

India gross – 88.38 crores

Overseas gross – 80 crores

Worldwide gross – 168.38 crores

Thudarum is ready to beat Tovino Thomas’ 2018!

With 168.38 crores in 11 days, Thudarum will beat Tovino Thomas’ 2018 very soon. For those who don’t know, 2018 was a massive hit, and it earned 181 crore gross globally. As we can see, the Mohanlal starrer is just 12.62 crores away from beating 2018, which is also Tovino’s highest-grossing film.

After surpassing 2018, Mohanlal-led crime thriller will become Mollywood’s 3rd highest-grossing film. The first two spots are held by L2: Empuraan (268.05 crores) and Manjummel Boys (241.56 crores).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

