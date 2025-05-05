After the debacle of Zapuk Zupuk, all eyes were set on how the latest Marathi releases perform at the Indian box office. Two noteworthy films released on the occasion of Maharashtra Day/ Labor Day: Ata Thambaycha Naay and Gulkand. The former had a decent pre-release buzz among these two films due to its blockbuster cast and interesting concept. Let’s find out how it performed at the Indian box office in the first 4 days!

The Marathi drama, directed by Shivraj Waichal, was released on May 1. It received mostly positive reviews from critics. The film received appreciation for its heartwarming concept, screenplay, and direction, along with the performance of the entire cast. Even among the ticket-buying audience, the film is enjoying favorable word-of-mouth.

On the opening day, Ata Thambaycha Naay registered a start of 45 lakh, as per Sacnilk. It enjoyed the benefit of Maharashtra Day/ Labor Day on Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, it saw a decline, earning 14 lakh and 17 lakh, respectively. On Sunday, it witnessed a healthy jump and amassed 40 lakh.

Overall, Ata Thambaycha Naay earned 1.16 crore net at the Indian box office during its 4-day extended opening weekend. It’s a fair sum, and the good thing is that there was an upward trend on Sunday after low numbers on Saturday. If it holds on well during weekdays, the film will mint a decent total by the end of week 1.

While the exact budget is unknown, the film’s estimated cost is said to be 3.50-4.50 crores. So, it must earn over 3.50-4.50 crore net to emerge as a clean success. The opening week collection will decide its fate at the Indian box office.

Produced by Chalk and Cheese Films, Film Jazz, and Zee Studios, Ata Thambaycha Naay stars Bharat Jadhav, Siddharth Jadhav, Ashutosh Gowariker, Prajakta Hanamghar, Kiran Khoje, Rohini Hattangadi, Parna Pethe, and Om Bhutkar in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

