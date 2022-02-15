Ashutosh Gowariker is undoubtedly one of the finest filmmakers of the country who has delivered several hits like Lagaan and Swades, amongst others. As he celebrates his 58th birthday today, we look at the time when he stood up for actor Harman Baweja at an award function, triggering a major fight between him and Sajid Khan, on camera. The fight was so ugly that it is considered one of the biggest arguments of Bollywood.

For the unversed, filmmaker Ashutosh’s last film Panipat hit the theatres in 2019 but failed to earn well at the box office. The movie featured Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead role while the story was based on the battle of Panipat as the name implies. On the other hand, Sajid Khan’s last directorial was Himmatwala, which was released in the year 2014 and also garnered intense negative reviews from the people.

According to India Today, in 2009, Sajid Khan made fun of actor Harman Baweja at an award function, who was then working on Gowariker’s film What’s Your Raashee?. Sajid joked that the actor’s skills were ‘non-existent’ which clearly left Ashutosh triggered.

When Ashutosh Gowariker was presented with the Best Film award for his work in the movie Jodhaa Akhbar at the same event, he decided to call Sajid Khan out for his harsh word. “I don’t like one thing that film industry is made fun of at such award nights. I feel it ridicules the award itself. On one side, I am feeling very happy that I received an award for the best film. But I don’t think the demeanour of the award night has been at a good standard. No offence Sajid and Farah [Khan]. Personal remarks can also be made by me. Fun can be made even by me.”, Ashutosh said before his acceptance speech.

“I appeal with great earnesty to Sajid and Farah, stardom is a very difficult thing to achieve. We slog our time and ourselves. We spend time in making our scripts. An actor works really hard in honing of his talent. You cannot make fun of a star on this podium.”, Ashutosh Gowariker further said.

The matters got so beyond control that Ashutosh Gowariker asked Sajid Khan to ‘shut up’ which did not go down well with the latter. When he got an opportunity to speak, Sajid said, “Everyone has a right to opinion. I am sure a lot of people agree with Ashu. But I am Sajid Khan and I will keep entertaining people. Koi mujhe shut up nahi bol sakta. Main audience ke liye filmein banata hoon aur kisi ke baap mein dam nahi ki mujhe aake kuch bole.”

