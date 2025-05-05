HIT 3 has ended its four-day extended opening weekend. After registering Nani’s career-best start, the film witnessed much bigger drops than expected. Surprisingly, after the opening day, it saw a declining trend over the weekend, which is a worrying sign. On a brighter side, the biggie has crossed the 80 crore mark and has already emerged as the actor’s 4th highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 4 collection report!

Crosses 80 crores despite a decline

With a strong buzz on the ground level, the HIT threequel opened with a bang. In India, it earned 21 crores on the opening day. With mixed reviews and word-of-mouth coming into play, the film earned 10.50 crores on day 2. On day 3, it earned 10.40 crores, thus showing a downward trend. Again, on day 4, it dropped and earned 10.25 crores.

Overall, HIT 3 earned 52.15 crore net at the Indian box office during its extended opening weekend, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it equals 61.53 crore gross. In the overseas market, it minted a decent sum of 21 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 4-day worldwide box office collection stands at 82.53 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 52.15 crores

India gross – 61.53 crores

Overseas gross – 21 crores

Worldwide gross – 82.53 crores

HIT 3 is now Nani’s 4th highest-grosser!

After beating Nenu Local (58 crores) in three days, HIT 3 surpassed two Nani films on Sunday. It surpassed Middle Class Abbayi (70 crores) and Hi Nanna (76.57 crores) to become the actor’s 4th highest-grossing film globally. Very soon, it’ll enter the 100 crore club.

Take a look at Nani’s top grossers at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Dasara – 118.67 crores

Eega – 100.85 crores

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram – 100.08 crores

HIT 3 – 82.53 crores (4 days)

(4 days) Hi Nanna – 76.57 crores

Middle Class Abbayi – 70 crores

Nenu Local – 58 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

