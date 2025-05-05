Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, has wrapped up its four-day extended opening weekend. After a strong start, the film couldn’t maintain momentum, but it has managed to cross the 70 crore mark. Considering the start, the outcome is a bit underwhelming, and a much better collection was expected. However, the positive thing is that the film has already emerged as Suriya’s 10th highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 4 report!

Retro crosses 70 crores in 4 days!

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the romantic action drama received mixed to decent reviews from critics. Among the ticket-buying audience, it is faring with mixed word-of-mouth. As a result, it failed to display a healthy jump over the weekend. After a start of 19.25 crores, it fell to 7.75 crores on day 2, and displayed a minimal jump on day 3 (8 crores) and day 4 (8.15 crores).

Overall, Retro earned 43.15 crore net at the Indian box office during its 4-day extended opening weekend, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it equals 50.91 crore gross. In the overseas market, it has earned an estimated 20 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office stands at 70.91 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 43.15 crores

India gross – 50.91 crores

Overseas gross – 20 crores

Worldwide gross – 70.91 crores

10th highest-grosser for Suriya!

With 70.91 crores, Retro has surpassed Kaappaan (68.50 crores) to become Suriya’s 10th highest-grossing film globally. Next, it will surpass Maattrraan (80-82 crores) and Anjaan (83.55 crores).

Take a look at Suriya’s top 10 grossers at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Singam 2 – 122.80 crores

24 – 108.90 crores

Kanguva – 107.20 crores

7aum Arivu – 105.20 crores

Singam 3 – 104.60 crores

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam – 90.20 crores

Singam – 90 crores

Anjaan – 83.55 crores

Maattrraan – 80-82 crores

Retro – 70.91 crores (4 days)

With mixed word-of-mouth, it’ll be interesting to see if the film hits the 100 crore milestone.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

