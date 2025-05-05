War 2 is undoubtedly one of the biggest Indian films, witnessing the mega collaboration of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. With this highly anticipated magnum opus, the Tollywood superstar is making his full-fledged Bollywood debut, and excitement is at its peak. With NTR as an antagonist, the film is enjoying a crazy hype in the Telugu states, and already, even before arriving at the box office, the film has created history. Keep reading for a detailed report!

War was a big success, and in the present scenario, the sequel enjoys immense potential. With the Spy Universe factor coming into play, the film looks like an all-time blockbuster in the making. It won’t be wrong to say that the biggie has a chance of entering the 1000 crore club at the worldwide box office. With such a crazy potential, the film is in huge demand among buyers.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, distributors are quoting a price of 85 crores in exchange for the theatrical rights of the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). For a Bollywood film, this is already a record-breaking sum in the Telugu states, and all credit goes to Jr NTR’s crazy stardom. His presence ensures massive business.

Despite the record-breaking sum, negotiations are still ongoing, and YRF expects a price in the range of 110 crores. The final amount is yet to be finalised. But even if it settles at 85 crores, it will be a big win for War 2 since it’s a Bollywood film. If exhibitors are ready to pay this price, they’re confident of Jr NTR’s stardom and must be expecting a business of over 150 crores from the Telugu market.

For those who don’t know, the Telugu states’ rights of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which had the brand of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was locked at 15 crores. If a comparison is made, War 2 has already amassed 466.66% and if negotiations go well, it might even mint a higher sum.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 releases on August 14, 2025.

