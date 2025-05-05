Naslen’s sports comedy Alappuzha Gymkhana is roaring hugely at the box office. So much so that the Malayalam film has managed to surpass Sunny Deol’s Jaat on the fourth Sunday at the box office. Now, we all know Hindi films and their audiences. Both the films arrived on the same date, and had a clash at some level, if not directly!

Sunny Deol’s Much Ahead In Total

When compared, the total earnings of Sunny Deol’s action film is 89.06 crore, almost 103% higher than Naslen’s sports comedy, helmed by Khalid Rahman. In fact, even the worldwide total of Naslen’s film is 71.8 crore, much lower than Sunny Deol’s India earnings!

Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Collection Day 25

On the fourth Sunday, day 25, May 4, Alappuzha Gymkhana earned 54% higher than Jaat. While the Malayalam film earned 34 lakh at the box office, Jaat earned only 22 lakh despite being a Sunday!

However, Naslen‘s film is mounted on a budget of 12 crore, and it churned out a profit of almost 260% against a lifetime collection of 43.63 crore. Meanwhile, Jaat has still not recovered its budget since the film is reportedly mounted on 100 crore.

So, despite Jaat earning almost double that of Alappuzha Gymkhana, Sunny Deol’s film is much behind Naslen’s sports comedy when it comes to earning profit. Naslen’s sports comedy is fun to watch, and the official synopsis says, “After failing exams, students try entering college through sports quotas, picking boxing. They luck through district matches but face uncertainty at higher competition levels.”

Meanwhile, Jaat is rated 6.6 on IMDb, and the official synopsis of the action thriller says, “In this Hindi-language action thriller, an elite Indian government operative is sent to Sri Lanka to bring down a ruthless terrorist whose activities are financed by crime.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

