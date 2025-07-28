Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 trailer might not have a great impact, but the film will surely break as many records as possible! Interestingly, Jr NTR will aim to break many Prabhas records, and it would be two pan-India stars against each other for major records!

Jr NTR To Dethrone Prabhas From Top 3?

Currently, the record ticket sales on BookMyShow for a film in 24 hours is with Pushpa 2’s 1.75 million sold tickets in 24 hours. This is followed by Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD, which registered a ticket sale of 1.28 million in 24 hours! The third spot is owned by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan with 1.25 million sales!

War 2 BMS Sales – Will Jr NTR Beat Prabhas?

War 2 is arriving on the Independence Day weekend, and it needs to sell a minimum of 948K tickets in 24 hours to enter the top 5 ticket sales on BMS (24-hour highest) and push Gadar 2 out of the top 5. However, in order to push Prabhas out of the top 5, Jr NTR’s film needs to register a ticket sale of 1.28 million.

Check out the top 5 ticket sales in 24 hours for an Indian film on BMS.

Pushpa: The Rule: 1.75 million Kalki 2898 AD: 1.28 million Jawan: 1.25 million Animal: 1.16 million Gadar 2: 948K

Already Aiming To Enter The Top 10 Openers

War 2 is already aiming to enter the list of the top 10 Indian openers. In order to do so, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will have to push Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan at number 10, out of the top 10 spots. This clearly means that War 2 opening box office will surpass Jawan’s 75 crore opening day collection in India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

