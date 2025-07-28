Kleem Productions‘ and Hombale Films are currently celebrating the phenomenal run of Mahavatar Narsimha, at the box office. The animation film has surprised everyone with its collection and it stands at a total net earnings of 11.1 crore in three days, with the Hindi version alone.

Highest Grossing Animation Film In Bollywood!

The highest-grossing animation film in Bollywood till date was Hanuman with a collection of 5.38 crore in India. Helmed by VG Samant and produced by Percept Pictures, the film was released in 2005 and starred Mukesh Khanna as Hanuman in Hindi and Chiranjeevi as Hanuman in Telugu. Now, the film has been dethroned from the number 1 spot!

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Day 3

On Sunday, with a jump of 364% from the opening day, Mahavatar Narsimha earned 6.5 crore at the box office on July 27. The film opened at the box office with 1.4 crore. In 72 hours, it is now the highest-grossing animation film in Bollywood.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the animation film at the box office.

Day 1: 1.4 crore

Day 2: 3.2 crore

Day 3: 6.5 crore

Total: 11.1 crore

Bracing Storm From Hollywood Biggies

Interestingly, Mahavatar Narsimha is bracing for a storm from Hollywood biggies Fantastic Four, F1, and Superman in the theaters apart from the Hindi romantic drama Saiyaara. There’s no stopping Mahavatar Narsimha at the Hindi box office, and it has led to an increased number of shows due to public demand. The film was released in Hindi with 800 shows on Friday, followed by 1,100 shows on Saturday, and went on to 2,000 shows on Sunday.

Mahavatar Narsimha has struck a powerful chord with audiences, especially children who usually gravitate towards international animated content. However, it’s the film’s deep-rooted mythological connect that has resonated with families across both metro cities and mass belts.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

