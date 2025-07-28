Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom has commenced the advance bookings in India, and on the first day, the film registered a ticket sale of 29.4K on BookMyShow. This is a good start and might have gotten a push after the film trailer arrived. In hindi, the film is titled Samrajya, and even the Hindi trailer was received well.

Vijay Deverakonda VS Dhanush!

Interestingly, Vijay Deverakonda’s opening day for the advance booking performed much better than Dhanush’s latest release. Kuberaa, on the commencement of the advance booking, registered a ticket sale of almost 8K. Vijay is roaring almost 240% higher than Dhanush!

Kingdom Box Office Pre-Sales USA

While Kingdom has managed a good opening number with advance sales in India, it is also pushing its limits at the US box office for the premiere shows. In the US, the Kingdom earned a gross collection of $256K at the US Box Office. However, it has still not entered the top five Telugu advance for the premiere day in the US.

Will Vijay Deverakonda Enter The Top 10 Pre-Sales In India

In India, Vijay Deverakonda needs a ticket sale of 105K to surpass Double iSmart’s ticket sales and enter the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Telugu film on the BMS app. In order to reach the top 5, the film needs to axe Thandel‘s 155K.

Check out the top 10 Telugu Films that managed to register their names in the list of the highest Telugu pre-sales at the box office.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 442K

HIT 3: 336K

HanuMan: 286K

Daaku Maharaaj: 235K

Thandel : 155K

Kuberaa: 150K

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 140K

Mad Square: 116K

Mr Bachchan: 106K

Double iSmart: 105K

