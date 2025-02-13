Social media influencer and content creator Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid is currently being shrouded with numerous controversies ever since her stint on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. Coupled with Ranveer Allahbadia’s joke on parents, her remarks on a girl’s private parts have also been receiving a lot of flak. Along with an incessant social media trolling, she also had to record her statement in front of the Mumbai Police after an FIR was filed against the show. However, did you know that before this, Apoorva was embroiled in another nasty controversy?

When Apoorva Makhija Got Into A Verbal Spat With College Students At DTU

Sometime back, Apoorva Makhija was invited at the Delhi Technological University for an Under 25 Summit. While addressing the crowd, a few students reportedly started shouting the name of the content creator’s ex-boyfriend which left her enraged. She tried ignoring the incident for sometime but when they continued the same, she lost her cool and started shouting at the students.

Apoorva Makhija lashed out at the students for their behavior. She challenged them to come up to the stage and engage in a fight with her. Things further heated up during a question and answer session wherein the mike was handed over to the male student who had targeted her. He furthermore took a dig at her by mentioning a YouTuber whom Apoorva had targeted earlier for making a roast video on her. On this, she lashed out at the boy saying, “100 baar aur todungi aur tu idhar aaja teri haddiyan bhi todungi. Tu idhar udhar bhaag raha tha na chup chupke. Aaja.” She later spoke about the entire incident in detail on her vlog.

Apoorva Makhija’s Fiasco On India’s Got Latent

Meanwhile, Apoorva Makhija’s recent remarks in Samay Raina‘s show India’s Got Latent, on a female’s body part continues to draw flak on social media. The Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women’s Commission filed a case against her for the same. According to a news report in Hindustan Times, she recorded her statement with the Mumbai Police wherein she revealed that the show was not scripted and anyone had the liberty to say what they felt like. Makhija who has more around 2.8 million followers on Instagram and enjoys more than 500K subscribers on YouTube has now switched off her comments section amid her latest fiasco.

Check Out Apoorva Makhija’s Vlog On The DTU Controversy

