Veteran TV and film actress Sudha Chandran recently attended a Kali Mata Bhajan. Just like other devotees present at the event, Sudha was also seen enjoying the overall atmosphere and was lost in devotion.

Now, a video from this event featuring Chandran has gone viral on the internet. In this viral video, Sudha Chandran is seen being overwhelmed and suddenly breaking out of the crowd with a burst of energy. Dressed in a white and red saree, with a ‘Jai Mata Di’ bandana on her forehead, Sudha is being restrained by three devotees present at the event.

As the viral video progresses, Sudha Chandran is even seen biting a man’s arm as he tries to restrain her during the bhajan. Now, a video of this incident has gone viral on the internet. Watch the video below to know more.

Sudha Chandran’s Viral Video: Internet Reactions

After Sudha Chandran’s video of this Kali Mata Bhajan went viral, people swamped the comment section in no time. Most comments are making fun of the veteran actress and her overall behaviour. The comment section has been flooded with laughing emojis. One internet user commented, “Hadd h Bhagwan niche kb se aane lage?” (Since when did God decide to descend on Earth?). While another user implied that it was a TV/film scene and said, “Director kaha hai?” (Where is the director?)

Just like the previous comment, a third internet user commented on the dramatic nature of the video, he wrote, “Drama at its peak!” Another user simply commented, “Jai Mata Di!” in the context of the Kali Mata Bhajan event.

About Sudha Chandran

Sudha Chandran’s career spans decades across films and television. She worked in movies such as Baali Umar Ko Salaam, Anjaam, Milan, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, and others. She also worked in popular TV shows such as Naagin 6, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Kissii Roz.

Sudha Chandran is best known for her film Nache Mayuri. The film is based on her life and her rise to prominence as an Indian classical dancer.

