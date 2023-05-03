Zee TV’s most popular show, Kundali Bhagya, has always kept the audience on the edge of their seats with its intriguing storyline in the course of its glorious 5-year run. Recently, after the 20-year leap the viewers witnessed the entry of popular actors Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad as Rajveer Luthra, Shaurya Luthra and Palki Khurana respectively. And with the dramatic turn of events, Rajveer gets to know the truth about his real parents- Preeta and Karan Luthra (Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand).

While the ongoing track has been keeping its viewers on the edge of their seats, the audience will get to watch the high-end drama in the upcoming episodes as Palki’s engagement has been called off, for which Rajveer is really happy because he is in love with her. This recent addition to the Kundali Bhagya family, Paras, has been winning the hearts of the audience with his endearing performance. And from the looks of it, the hard work is paying off really well because the actor has recently bought brand-new hot wheels. The sports car enthusiast, Paras has got a luxury one for himself and is on cloud nine ever since he made the purchase. In fact, he even shared a few cool pictures of his new automobile on social media, and his fans have been raving about it. That’s not it, he revealed that purchasing a luxury sports car was on his late father’s bucket list and he is fulfilling his dream.

As he welcomed his swanky new car, Paras Kalnawat shared, “This is my first sports car ever and I am really happy and grateful that finally, my dad’s dream has come true. Actually, it was my dad’s dream to see me owning a Sports Car. As much as I love these cars, turning this dream into reality, is ticking off one wish from my dad’s bucket list. Because I wanted to fulfil a lifelong dream of my dad. I believe it’s a sheer coincidence that I got it soon after bagging Kundali Bhagya, the show has already given me so much love, that I can’t thank the audience enough.”

Paras Kalnawat further added “As I rev up the engine and feel the wind in my hair, I can almost hear my dad’s voice cheering me from heaven. It’s not just about the thrill of the ride, it’s about honouring the sacrifices and hard work that he put in to provide for our family. The feeling is surreal, it’s a big achievement for me and I would like to thank all my well-wishers.”

While Paras is fulfilling his father’s bucket list after signing on the show Kundali Bhagya, Rajveer is happy to know that he has a chance with Palki since her engagement has been called off. But, will Palki fall in love with Rajveer?

