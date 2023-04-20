Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s Anupamaa has been getting a lot of hate recently for its ongoing track. Currently, the episodes show Anuj and Anupamaa separated and their issues are not getting sorted for a long time.

Audiences are now fed up with the drama show and have started targetting Gaurav Khanna for being such a ‘ghatiya & bakwaas aadmi”. His character has been receiving a lot of trolls and hate comments.

Recently, the Anupamaa team came together for producer Rajan Shahi’s Iftaar party and Gaurav Khanna addressed all the hate coming his way for the ongoing track. Scroll down to read what his appeal was to his fans.

While talking to the media, Gaurav Khanna, who plays Anupamaa’s husband Anuj in the show addressed his fans and asked them to love MaAn as a couple. He also urged them not to send so much hate for a character.

“If you are a real MaAn fan and love both Anupamaa and Anuj as a couple, then you will not love one and hate another. The two are one entity.”, the actor was quoted by Desimartini.

In various videos of the show shared online, people keep slamming Anuj and Anupamaa for their separation track. While some called Gaurav’s character ghatiya and bakwaas others slammed Rupali Ganguly‘s character for taking everything with a pinch of salt and still hoping for reconciliation.

Meanwhile, a set of the audience are praying for the estranged couple to come back together soon. “May the makers of #anupama unite #Maan together. The heart pinches knowing how 26yrs of wait, love, and respect is all over in a few days! Doesn’t want us to believe in love anymore. Hope this msg reaches somebody from the team! #maanforever”, wrote a user.

Another user suggested, “Anuj or anupama alag nahi hone chahiye warna show banned.” There were some others who threatened to stop watching the show. A user commented, “Ab agar makers ne iss baar MaAn ko alag Kiya toh sach mein show dekhna chhod dungi hamesha ke liye, bekaar ka khinch rhe hai aur kuch nhi , agar Anuj aise hi chala gaya phir se Anupama ko chhod ke iss baar phir toh MaAn saath hona deserve nhi karte.”

Mostly the audiences are now fed up with the ongoing drama and want Anupamaa to move on. A user commented on a video shared by Star Plus’ Instagram handle, “Ab anupama ko anuj ko accept ni krna chahiye or stand hona chahiye kya bakwas hai jb mrzi aao jb mrzi chod jao 26 saal ka pyar …or ab wapis aye to anupama fir vese hi Mera pati Mera pati kya bkwas hai”

Another user wrote, “Na milna hi acha hai , warna anuj fir se anu pe kya kya ilzam lagayega, anu ab aage badh rahi hai ye dekh kar acha lag raha hai , warna fir se rona dhona Shuru , anuj ko apni Galti ka Ehsas hona chahiye.”

Talking about the upcoming track the latest promo of the show suggests that Anuj might realise his mistake and MaAn will be reunited. You can watch the new promo of the show here.

Do you think Anupamaa should accept Anuj or move on in life? Let us know in the comments section below.

