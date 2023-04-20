For some time, Krushna Abhishek is in the news for his rumoured return to The Kapil Sharma Show. Reports were abuzz that the comedian might return to the show after his alleged monetary issues with the makers and the host. However, now, Krushna is in the news owing to his sister Arti Singh’s recent revelations about her life. Arti, who’s been a part of a number of TV shows, was also seen in TV reality show Bigg Boss 13. The season saw Sidharth Shukla emerging as a winner.

Arti, Govinda’s niece and Krushna Abhishek’s sister, hails from a film family background. After a gap of 4 years, Arti is set to return with a new TV show where she will be seen stepping into a negative character. Scroll down for more details.

At the press conference of the show, Arti Singh spilt the beans on the initial stage of her career and opened up about the time she was sidelined by paps. Arti named Krushna Abhishek and Ragini Khanna and revealed that she was asked to step aside in the photos by paps as they captured the duo.

ETimes quotes Arti Singh saying, “Honestly speaking the struggle was at a mental level because everyone in the family was well-known. Jab aapki family mein sabhi well-known log hote hain and you are the lesser known then you face difficulties to match up to them. I still remember I was often asked to step aside as they wanted to click the photos of stars of the family at family functions. I would feel bad, it hurt me.”

“Mujhe kai baar photo mein se hata diya gaya, when Ragini and Krushna were doing Jhalak, I was asked to step aside from the photo and I felt really bad, I was like yaar even I am his sister. It starts affecting you at a mental level slowly, it was a struggle that I faced. But incidents like this motivate you, push you to move ahead in life and touch wood, my family has been very supportive. But otherwise there has been no such struggle,” said the star sister further.

Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek recently broke his silence on returning to The Kapil Sharma Show and said things are still stuck on the monetary discussion.

