Former ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Arti Singh has been roped in to play the role of Chandra Chachi in the new show ‘Shravani’. Arti expressed her excitement about playing a negative role for the first time and said that she wanted to push the boundaries and surprise her fans with every project.

She said, “I want to keep surprising my fans and myself with the roles I take on. I don’t want to limit myself to playing just one type of character. That’s why I am excited to play the role of a villain, it’s a completely new challenge for me, and I am ready to give it my all.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Shravani’ is inspired by the character of Shravan Kumar from ‘Ramayana‘, who is known for his love and devotion towards his blind parents. Similarly, the lead character of the show, Shravani, played by Gaurika Sharma, takes care of her parents, who are visually impaired. Arti Singh, who is known for ‘Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai’, ‘Parichay’, and ‘Waaris’, talked about her role and getting an opportunity to be part of the show.

“I am grateful to the makers for trusting me with such a significant role in the show. I hope that through my performance, I can showcase my versatility as an actor and continue to evolve in my craft,” Arti Singh concluded.

Arti Singh starrer ‘Shravani’ will be airing soon on Shemaroo Umang.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show Is Going To End Very Soon Once Again? Are Makers Pulling The Plug Of The Comedy Show? Here’s What’s Been Reported!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News