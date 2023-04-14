Ever since the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer was launched at a mega event, all eyes have been on Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal, thanks to Salman Khan. The film, which has become the most-awaited and most-anticipated film, has been making headlines for quite some time now. Along with the film, what also has been making headlines is Shehnaaz and Raghav’s alleged love affair that’s got rumours mills buzzing. However, now, a few eagled-eyes fans think they’ve already taken their relationship to the next level and are living in it.

Co-starring Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and others, it will mark Dabangg Khan’s comeback to the big screens after 4 years. The film is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid, i.e., April 21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since last night, a few media reports are abuzz that Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal are in a live-in relationship. While no one has exclusively reported it, it’s Sana and Raghav’s fans who have made the big claim. Reportedly, netizens have spotted a few similarities between Sana and Raghav’s photos that’ve got them thinking if they’re living in.

However, unfortunately, the clip has been removed from the Insta page! But when we dug deeper, we got our hands on another photo shared by Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal’s fan. Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hurray Bollywood (@hurraybollywood)

During the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shoot, when Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal relationship rumours had emerged, Bigg Boss 13 fame rubbished them. She had said last year, “Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai. Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na…toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaungi.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on fans’ assumptions? Do let us know!

Must Read: Divya Agarwal Says “We’re Both Asking Each Other Kab Karni Hai” As She Talks About Wedding Plans With Apurva Padgaonkar: “I’ve Got Such A Supporting Partner…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News