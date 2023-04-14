Rapper MC Stan is soaring high in success ever since he won the controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 16. He enjoys a massive fanbase and has emerged as one of the most loved personalities in India. The rapper never leaves a chance to entertain his fans and has been receiving love from many prominent personalities as well. Recently, he received a special gift hamper of Rs. 1.21 lakh from the tennis legend Sania Mirza. Are they the new BFF of the town? Scroll below to read the details!

MC, aka Basti Ka Hasti, who has reportedly become one of the most popular Indian musicians of India, has fans in every corner of the country. Notably, he had recently hit the milestone of 100 million views on one of his youtube videos as well. However, currently, he is in the news for his bonding with Sania Mirza.

The winner of Bigg Boss 16 MC Stan recently took to his Instagram stories and shared pictures of the gift hamper he received from his Aapa Sania Mirza. The luxurious gift hamper included Nike black shoes and a pair of Balenciaga sunglasses combinedly worth Rs. 1.21 lakh. He gave a quirky caption to the picture and wrote, “Tera ghar jaayinga ismai’, Appreciate it, appa. Thank you, Sania Mirza.”

However, do you know how Sania Mirza and MC Stan became friends? Notably, popular filmmaker Farah Khan hosted a lavish party after Mc’s historic Bigg Boss 16 victory. The party was attended by him and his fellow contestants, including Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur, and Shalin Bhanot, among others. Sania also attended the party, and the duo bonded well there.

After that, MC Stan also got the chance to perform at Sania Mirza’s retirement match in Hyderabad last month, where she played several matches. During the event, Sania was spotted hugging Stan.

Check out the video below:

#MCStan at #SaniaMirza's last farewell match in hyderabad Stan has a show in Mumbai today , but still went to meet #SaniaMirza and perform for her. #MCStan𓃵 getting the respect he deserves ❤

pic.twitter.com/XMtq6mVuXv — Stanny_IMCD (@ReheHarsh) March 5, 2023

Well, that was really sweet of Sania Mirza, right? What do you think about MC Stan and Sania Mirza’s bond? Let us know in the comments section below!

