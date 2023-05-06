Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om, helmed by Farah Khan, was released in 2007. The film was a huge blockbuster of its time. Even after 15 years, the film is loved by many of his fans. However, Arjun Rampal hated SRK’s character in the film. Scroll down to know more.

The film launched Deepika Padukone in Bollywood. While she played the role of Shanti Priya, Rampal played the role of a villain. His performance received a lot of appreciation from critics and the audience. King Khan, on the other hand, played a dual role as a junior artist and superstar Om Kapoor.

In Om Shanti Om, as a junior artist, Shah Rukh Khan falls madly in love with a top actress named Shanti Priya, who is secretly married to Arjun Rampal’s character, a huge producer. Later, he kills both Shanti and Om. In the film’s second part, SRK is reborn in a rich home and becomes superstar Om Kapoor.

Harper’s Bazaar recently questioned Arjun about the connection between SRK’s character and nepotism. He revealed that The character’s rebirth as a “nepo” bothered him. “When he (Shah Rukh Khan’s character) is born the second time, he comes a nepo. It was an irritating character,” Rampal said.

Arjun Rampal also discussed how star children have greater opportunities in the profession. When a person wants to enter the same profession as a family member, he or she has a significant advantage according to him. “There is definitely a huge advantage a person has if they have a family member in a profession, and if they want to start that profession, they would have a head start. They would maybe get many, many chances than another person. That’s the destiny of that person… you don’t choose your family you are born into.” he said.

The privilege and access of star kids have been called into question, and nepotism has become a contentious topic in the film industries all around the world. Kangana Ranaut in India first brought up the subject on Koffee With Karan, labelling Karan Johar a “flagbearer of nepotism.”

