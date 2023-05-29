Adah Sharma is currently basking in the success of her latest film The Kerala Story, has been mired in controversies ever since it was announced. The film, which is based on a real story, has been grabbing headlines for all the infamous reasons. A few days after its release, it was called for a ban by Mamta Banerjee in West Bengal which was later condemned by one and all. Amid the historic success of the film, netizens have recently resurfaced Adah’s comment on an Insta post which seems like a dig at Ananya Panday.

During her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, the Liger actress had made news when she was seen touching her nose with her tongue. Her actions were later slammed by many actors, including Kangana Ranaut, while taking an indirect dig.

Recently, a Reddit user took to the platform to share Adah Sharma’s reply to a user which seems to be an indirect dig at Ananya Panday. It so happened when a user wrote, “Eysa kya hai jo aap nahi karte ho?” Replying to which Adah wrote “apne jeeb ko naak tak touch nahi karsakti.” Reacting to the same a Reddit user wrote, Seems like it is now a trend for outsiders to take shots @ nepo kids. Honestly I love it, ye saale nepokids bully outsiders way too much.”

While another said, “Her gang is getting strong. Ab hoga barabar ka mukabala.” A third user wrote, “I doubt Ananya would have been able to even understand what she wrote.” Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma was earlier in news when her personal phone number was leaked on social media. Reacting to the same, she had told Hindustan Times, “I feel just like any other girl would feel with her number being leaked out with morphed images. It shows the perverse mentality of a person who would stoop so low and get joy doing this. It reminds me of a scene in The Kerala Story where a girl is bullied by publicly publishing her number.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on her potshot on Ananya Panday? Do let us know.

