Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has finally dropped on OTT amidst high expectations of receiving an uncut version of the film, including the much-awaited kiss between Bobby Deol and Ranbir that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga talked about. In fact, in one of the interviews, he even revealed that the film had an additional 8 – 9 minutes of footage.

In the interview, the filmmaker regretted not putting the footage in the film due to pressure and using it for the Netflix version. Obviously, fans were excited for more drama. Audiences even expected to watch more of Abrar’s story in the uncut version.

However, it seems like all the chirpiness around the extended version was a mere publicity gimmick, and the audiences are reacting to this scam by Netflix. When people watched the film, they were appalled to notice nothing new compared to everything they had already watched in the theaters.

Netflix Fools For The Third Time

Interestingly, this is the third time Netflix has fooled its audiences, promising something better on OTT than theatrical versions of the films. A similar promise was made before the release of Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar‘s Oh My God 2 and then again with Jawan. But only the censor passed theatrical versions dropped on OTT platforms.

The internet is disappointed and angry at Netflix and Sandeep Reddy Vanga for playing around with a lie and has been calling out this fraudulent behavior. A user wrote, “Why #Animal movie is not the extended version on #Netflix? It was supposed to be 2 hrs 29 minutes, but it is only 2 hrs 21 minutes, which is the same as its theatrical version?” Another comment read, “Uncut version ke chakkar me film nahi dekhi. Lagta hai ab yahi dekhni padegi.”

One more comment asked, “Where is the extended cut version of Animal on Netflix? It was supposed to be a 3h44m run time, right?” Another user questioned the OTT platform’s business model and wrote, “I was expecting an extended cut of Animal on Netflix. Disappointed to see the same duration as theatres. Films, kindly get the extended cut released; we were eagerly waiting for this; otherwise, what’s the point of renewing Netflix India membership?”

One more user called out the director and wrote, “Animal extended cut is an absolute SCAM. Sandeep Reddy Vanga fooled us.” One more irked user said, “Kinda disappointed that #Animal #AnimalOnNetflix dropped on Netflix, and it isn’t the extended cut of the film. They really hyped the extended cut, and I wanted to see those extra 20 minutes. Anyways, I’ll still be rewatching for Ranbir Kapoor and my girl Tripti.” Another user announced, “No Extended version. Chuna laga diya Netflix waalon ne.”

People even presented screenshots of what is wrong with Netflix’s OTT version. A user pointed out the discrepancies in the time before and after the playing of the film. The comment read on X read, “Netflix’s Animal Extended Cut is just gimmick and bullshit.

One more meme suggested how the publicity played.

#Animal movie ka Extended cut OTT mein aayega bolke fir se : pic.twitter.com/At2SSOEd38 — ZIZUN (@im_ZIZUN) January 26, 2024

Another user presented a screenshot of the film’s timing.

A user hilariously pointed out that to forget the OTT version, Netflix has even removed Ranbir Kapoor’s cigarette from the OTT version!

Ye Netflix wale nibbo se extended cut ki umeed lagake baithe the inhone toh poster se hi cigarette gayab kar diya 🤣 #Animal pic.twitter.com/CTkVPF6XKu — ®|$#! (@SkyStar04510789) January 26, 2024

For the unversed, Animal has been released on Netflix and will also stream on the platform in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

