It’s a bonanza weekend for Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the lead. The film opened up to an underwhelming start but has covered the lost ground since then, all thanks to the Republic Day holiday. There is no competition at the box office, which is also boosting the footfalls at the ticket windows. Scroll below for early trends on day 4.

Last year, director Siddharth Anand arrived with Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan, which set the box office on fire. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s action drama may have started slowly, but its lifetime might make a mark at the ticket windows with a stable run from hereon.

Fighter Box Office Collection

In the first three days, Fighter has accumulated a total of 93.40 crores. Republic Day made major contributions, with a whopping 41.20 crores coming in. Earnings also improved on Saturday, which turned out to be better than the opening day.

On day 4, Siddharth Anand’s directorial has officially entered the 100 crore club. In fact, it has gone way past it. As per the early trends flowing in, Fighter has added a box office collection in the range of 27-28 crores on Sunday. A score of above 30 crores was expected, but the Sunday curse came into play, thus affecting night occupancies.

The overall total now stands somewhere between 120.40-121.40 crores. It is now to be seen whether this Republic Day release stays strong during its first week or falls during weekdays. That will majorly determine its lifetime estimates.

Fighter Worldwide Collection

Talking about the global run, Fighter crossed the 100-crore mark in the first two days. The film garnered 53.56 crores gross on day 3, surging the overall worldwide total to 153.69 crores gross.

Fighter Cast

Hrithik Roshan stars as Squadron Leader Shamsher “Patty” Pathania, while Deepika Padukone portrays Squadron Leader Minal “Minni” Rathore. The action flick also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ashutosh Rana, Akshay Oberoi, and Sharib Hashmi, among others, in pivotal roles.

It marks the third collaboration of Hrithik with director Siddharth Anand after Bang Bang and War. On the other hand, he has also reunited with Deepika for the second time after Pathaan.

