Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has opened to mixed responses at the box office, and as per speculations, the film is expected to open in the range of 6 – 7 crore. Produced by Maddock Films, the rom-com has arrived to tap into the Valentine’s season with a cliched romance that might or might not be liked by the audiences.

However, the film is expected to milk the opportunity since it has been a long time since audiences have enjoyed a normal rom-com, probably the last one being Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani‘s SatyaPrem Ki Katha in 2023. So, Shahid & Kriti have the expectations soaring.

Interestingly, we turned back to the record book of box office numbers to see how the actor fared on his day 1 at the box office. Shahid Kapoor made his debut in 2003 with Ken Ghosh’s Ishq Vishk, which was produced by Ramesh Taurani. The film also starred Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala.

Shahid Kapoor’s Opening Day

On the opening day, Ishq Vishk registered only 53 lakh at the box office. With 6 – 7 crore, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will score almost a 1032% jump from the opening day. However, the two films are 10 years apart logistically. The first weekend of Ishq Vishk collected 1.81 crore at the box office.

Ishq Vishk’s Lifetime Collection – 14.4 Times The Opening Day

Ishq Vishk collected 7.65 crore in its entire lifetime and collected 10.91 crore worldwide. The film was Shahid Kapoor’s first hit, and he was one of the few stars who had a hit debut at the box office. His chocolate boy charm worked, and interestingly, 10 years later, he is back with a rom-com. So, comparisons are but obvious.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s Target

Ishq Vishk collected almost 14.4 times, its opening day in its lifetime. To match this success and this figure, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has to collect almost 85 crore at the box office. Ishq Vishk was made on a budget of 5 crore.

Might Cross The Entire Lifetime Collection Of SK’s Debut

Shahid Kapoor’s new rom-com is expected to open in the range of 6 – 7 crore, but if the numbers and occupancy in the night shows perform a little better, then it might cross the entire lifetime collection of Shahid Kapoor’s debut film, which might be an interesting record to save!

