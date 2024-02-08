Fighter did not meet expectations at the Indian box office, but it is flying high overseas. The action drama, directed by Siddharth Anand, hit theatres worldwide on January 25, 2024. It is now the highest-grossing film of Hrithik Roshan in as many as four international markets. Scroll below for a detailed comparison with War.

The aerial action film marks the third collaboration between Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan. They’ve previously delivered Bang Bang, which was a plus affair, and War, which garnered the hit verdict in its lifetime. The duo is also set to reunite for War 2 next.

Fighter vs War Overseas Collections

With collections of $4.69 million in the USA/ Canada, A$1.36 million in Australia, NZ$530K in New Zealand, and NZ$50K in Germany, War remained the highest grosser of Hrithik Roshan in the overseas market. That feat, however, has now been crossed by his latest release.

Fighter has garnered $6.68 million in USA/ Canada, A$1.81 million in Australia, NZ$544K in New Zealand, and €120K in Germany. It is to be noted that the lifetime run isn’t over yet, so the film may wrap up its international numbers on an impressive note.

Fighter in UK Top Grossers

However, Fighter is yet to achieve that milestone in the UK. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is Hrithik’s highest-grosser in the market, with earnings of £2.49 million. Dhoom 2 (£1.17 million), Bang Bang (£1.16 million), and Jodhaa Akbar (£1.01 million), respectively, are the others in the Top 4.

On the 5th spot is Siddharth Anand’s directorial, which has garnered £925K within 14 days. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (£897K), Krrish 3 (£834K), Mujhse Shaadi Karoge (£833K), and Agneepath (£833K) follow in the same manner). War stands in tenth place with collections of £723K.

Fighter Box Office Domestic Collection

At the Indian box office, Fighter has accumulated 187.25 crores in 14 days. It is all set to cross the lifetime of Deepika Padukone’s Bajirao Mastani (188 crores) and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (188.92) today.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

