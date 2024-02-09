After being in theatres for 15 days (the film was released on Thursday), Fighter has netted 190 crore at the box office. After that first Monday drop, it seemed like this would be the lifetime score of the film. However, the sustainability post coupled with a very good jump over the second weekend and then stability in weekdays to follow, meant that this score has come in two weeks itself, and there would be more to follow.

From this point on, whatever comes in would be added bonus, and that will ensure that the Siddharth Anand film will get a coverage tag at least and would also make some profits from the theatrical business. It has also been helped by the fact that overseas business is quite good, and combined with the numbers that are coming from there; the overall scenario will look much better. Then there is, of course, OTT, satellite and music sales which will make it a plus film overall with overall good verdict to boast of.

Of course, had the film been a clean hit from India’s theatrical perspective as well, then it would have been much better since the Hrithik Roshan-starrer deserves that.

In fact, 300 crores was ideal, and 250 crores was the minimal expectation for the film. Right now, the first target would be 200 crores which should be achieved by Sunday and then a stretch towards 220-225 crores would be an overall fair outcome, given the film’s budget.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

