Mammootty, Jiiva-starrer Telugu movie Yatra 2 released on February 8. The film avoided a clash with Ravi Teja’s Eagle. And we must admit that this was a good move by the makers. Find out the Day 1 Box Office Collections of Yatra 2.

Director Mahi V Raghav’s Yatra 2, the sequel to the 2019 film Yatra, also stars Rajiv Kumar Aneja, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Suzanne Bernert in pivotal roles. The film is a biopic on the life of the current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, while the previous film was based on the life of his father, ex-CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy. The release time of the movie is just perfect as it collides with the election year. The movie is off to a good start at the box office, collecting well on day 1.

Day 1 box office collection of Yatra 2

On its 1st Thursday, Yatra 2 made a business of around 2.20 crore at the Indian box office. As per the trade portal bollymoviereviewz, the movie has raked in approximately 6 to 8 crore gross worldwide. While the final numbers are awaited, Yatra 2 has already crossed the worldwide gross opening day collections of the recent release – Ambajipeta Marriage Band (2 crore) and Saindhav (5.45 crore). The movie has a worldwide advance of 2 crore gross with an overseas advance of $50,000 or Rs 40 lakhs and an India advance of 1.6 crore.

Highest Opener (Worldwide) of 2024

Regarding the highest opening day box office collections in 2024 for Telugu movies worldwide, Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram tops the list with a whopping 80 crore gross on Day 1. The year’s first sleeper hit, HanuMan, stands in second place with a gross of 24.5 crore gross, which includes paid premieres. Naa Saami Ranga secures third place with a gross business of 7.8 crore. However, the official numbers of Yatra 2 will determine whether it will stand as the 4th highest opener or the 3rd.

Yatra 2 vs Eagle Highest Opener

While Eagle, starring Ravi Teja, hit the theatres today, on February 9, the early estimates of the film say that the movie collections are massive. With only net India collections expected to be around 5 crores, chances are high for Eagle to surpass Naa Saami Ranga and Yatra 2 in the list, resulting in one of the films being removed from the list.

Stay tuned to know Yatra 2’s box office updates and more!

Must Read: Sandalwood Box Office Collection & Verdicts 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News