HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja in a titular role, has emerged as a success story at the Indian box office. Despite a battle with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, the film has put on an impressive show and is now only on its way to earning more profits. Read further to know how much HanuMan has collected so far at the Box Office.

Giving a tough fight with a big star film, the action entertainer was welcomed with positive word-of-mouth upon its release on January 12.

HanuMan’s 4th-week collections breakdown

HanuMan started its 4th week on a positive note. It collected 1.45 crore on Day 22 (4th Friday). The movie witnessed a good jump over the weekend, with 2.85 crore on Day 23 (4th Saturday) and 4 crore on Day 24 (4th Sunday).

On its 4th Monday, the film witnessed the usual Monday drop, with 1.30 crore box office collections. On Day 26 (4th Tuesday), HanuMan was rock steady with 1.20 crore. However, yesterday, the movie showed signs of a dip. As per early estimates, the movie collected 0.90 crore on its Day 27 (4th Wednesday).

The movie now stands at a net India total of 192.05 crore, which takes its gross number to 226.61 crore.

Overseas collections are more or less the same

HanuMan’s box office run in the international arena, too, has slowed down. The movie, directed by Prasanth Varma, has managed to rake in 55.70 crore. Its worldwide total box office collections stand at 282.31 crore.

HanuMan’s box office impact after Yatra 2 and Eagle

This week, two major Telugu movies will be released in theaters – Mammooty and Jeeva’s Yatra 2, and Ravi Teja‘s Eagle. As a result, HanuMan is likely to lose a significant number of shows to these new releases, which will further slow down its performance at the box office.

Stay tuned to find out when HanuMan will end its box office run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

