Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt served 42 months (3.5 years) of jail of his 5-year sentence in May 2013 and 18 months during the trial. After serving a long term in jail, he finally exited the Yerwada Jail on February 25, 2016. The actor was arrested in 1993 under the Arms Act for illegally possessing arms. He was reportedly taken under custody for possessing and destroying an AK-56 rifle. Now, in a recent interview, the actor has opened up about the time his good friends had come to see him outside the jail.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Leo, where he will be seen opposite Thalapathy Vijay, Gautham Menon, Trisha Krishnan, and many others. The actor recently appeared on Discovery’s new cooking show, where he opened up about the iconic moment.

During his appearance on an episode of ‘Star vs Food Survival’, Sanjay Dutt recollected the time and called it the ‘difficult time in his life’. He also recalled when Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn had come outside the Thane Jail to wish him. The actor further said that he has no ‘respite from serving jail time’.

As per News18, the KGF star said on the show, “The first time I went to jail if you see the photographs outside Thane jail – Anna (Suniel Shetty), Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, everybody came and wished me well. I had no respite from serving jail time, so why overthink it? I had to make up my mind that yes I had to go. I have to face it. In six years, I faced it, managed it, made the most out of it, and learned from it. I used that time to learn cooking, scriptures, and working out. I came out with a better physique.”

Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming film Leo, co-starring Thalapathy Vijay, will hit the big screens on October 19.

