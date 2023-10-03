Ajay Devgn’s upcoming sports drama Maidaan is in financial trouble. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film was supposed to be released last year with RRR, but as of today, even the trailer of the film has not been made public. Film producer Boney Kapoor in a recent interview spoke about the messy production of his film which was almost completed in 2019 but pandemic and natural calamities kept pushing it behind.

Boney Kapoor revealed that major delays in the film have forced the film’s budget to increase. The producer revealed that had to pay rent on a piece of land that he had leased for only six months initially. Boney also said that he has not received a ‘satisfactory insurance amount’ after incurring huge losses.

“I never get demoralized. I catch the bull by the horns, and I sleep peacefully. But I’ve been having sleepless nights recently because of Maidaan. But for the first time in my life, I feel the situation is not in my control,” the TJMM star said in an interview with New Indian.

The Valmai producer further revealed that he had hired a huge crew and leased a massive football ground for the shoot, “We went through a lot. We made a full football ground with natural turf. Not artificial turf, because in those days, in the ’50s and ’60s, there was no artificial turf. We erected a couple of stands and used green screens… That set was there for more than three years, and that’s what escalated the budget of the film also. We haven’t overshot, but we had to pay rent for the ground, we had to remunerate the curators, and we had to maintain the ground… We had a crew of almost 500-600 people every day. We had Taj catering the food. We had two or three ambulances on set…”

Troubles further arose for the Maidaan team after a cyclone struck the location and the set had to be reconstructed. Boney Kapoor ended, “All these calamities and the pandemic, this created a major, major (problem). And unfortunately, insurance is not there… As of now, we’ve got nothing.”

The teaser of the film was released six months ago.

Must Read: Parineeti Chopra Claiming To Grow Up Poor, Going To School On A Cycle Once Got Called Out By Her School Friend Who Said “Shame… I Probably Also Remember The Car”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News