Salman Khan is one of the biggest movie stars in the country, and everything he does becomes news. He is also one of the most eligible bachelors in the industry who has had his share of romantic relations. His controversial affair with Aishwarya Rai is widely known, but he was also reportedly in a relationship with Somy Ali and Sangeeta Bijlani. Now, in a recent interview, senior actor Pradeep Rawat has shared how Salman reacted to his breakups with Somy and Sangeeta.

Pradeep has worked with all three Khans of Bollywood: Aamir, Shah Rukh, and Salman. With Bhaijaan, he has worked in Baaghi and Patthar Ke Phool. The actor works predominantly in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil languages. He is best known for playing Ghajini and was also there in Aamir Khan‘s Lagaan. On the other hand, Salman and Sangeeta allegedly dated from 1986 and were ready to tie the knot in 1994 when they called it off. Somy and Salman dated during the 90s as well. Keep scrolling for more.

In his recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Pradeep Rawat opened up about how Salman Khan reacted after his breakup with Somy Ali and Sangeeta Bijlani. Speaking of Salman’s split from Somy Ali, Pradeep recalled, “Salman wasn’t affected much. Somy Ali was affected a lot by their break-up. Salman is so good-looking that he doesn’t have a dearth of options. The most handsome, good-looking hunk is Salman Khan.”

Next, Pradeep Rawat spoke about Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani’s breakup. The Ghajini actor said, “Obviously, Sangeeta was affected more. Who would want to lose a human being like Salman?”

He added, “Sometimes, situations are such that things happen unknowingly, and there were some misunderstandings. Salman is a very clean and neat-hearted person; he cannot hurt anyone.”

Recently, after a shooting incident outside Salman Khan’s house, his former girlfriend, Somy Ali, expressed concern for the actor and his family. On the professional front, Salman was last seen in Tiger 3, and Sikandar is in the pipeline.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Indian 2 Box Office Battle: Kamal Haasan Leaves Kartik Aaryan’s Platform, Ramming Into Sarfira – 3rd & Most Brutal Clash For Akshay Kumar In 10 Months!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News