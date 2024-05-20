The trailer launch of Kartik Aaryan’s “Chandu Champion” was a grand affair in Gwalior. Considering it’s Kartik’s hometown, he received a spectacular welcome with dhols and firecrackers as he graced the stage. The sky lit up with colorful fireworks, and the euphoria and cheers of fans filled the atmosphere with joy and enthusiasm. Also present at the launch were director Kabir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

There’s nothing like the feeling of going back home and experiencing all the love from everyone around. Kartik seemed quite elated, and the people in the stadium were excited to catch a glimpse of their Gwalior boy. With the “Chandu Champion” theme song playing in the background, the anticipation for the trailer kept growing. There were loud cheers and applause when the trailer was played on the big screen, resembling a theatre screen.

The proudest moment of my career so far- playing a soldier of the Glorious Indian Army, one of the many facets of Chandu Champion’s life !!

Glimpse of the 8 min long single take War Sequence.

Salute to the Indian Armed Forces ! #ChanduChampion 🇮🇳💪🏻

Trailer out tomorrow 🙏🏻… pic.twitter.com/ri1cJSlw7X — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 17, 2024

At the Chandu Champion trailer launch in Gwalior, Kartik Aaryan talked about being part of such a solid story directed by Kabir Khan. He also talked about being tagged as the Bollywood rom-com hero. Kabir Khan also praised Kartik for his dedication to building the physique his character demanded.

Kartik Aaryan On Initially Being Skeptical

“For the first few months, I was skeptical. I said yes out of love for Kabir sir and Sajid sir because I wanted to do this. But I was also scared, thinking, ‘Will I be able to do it?’. I used to go to the gym daily, wasn’t regularly eating food, and wasn’t doing any other film. I’ve been working on only this one movie for one and a half years. I became a robot, following Kabir sir’s orders.”

Kartik Aaryan On Being Tagged As A ‘Rom-Com Star’

“I used to not think genre-specifically about the movies I’d do and wouldn’t do. The thing is, even rom-coms require hard work, but that’s a different kind of hard work. This movie was physically demanding and required a different amount of time and patience. The hard work and passion will be there, no matter what genre you are working in. Whether it’s a comedy, romance, or thriller, every kind of movie requires effort. I was working hard back then, and I’m working hard even today and will keep doing it. I don’t want to lose this habit of working hard. If during “Chandu Champion” I were offered another movie, I would put in an equal amount of effort.”

Watch the Chandu Champion Trailer Below

Kabir Khan on Kartik Aaryan’s Physical Transformation for Chandu Champion

“Nowadays, those who go to gyms know how much steroids get misused. Kartik built his body naturally, without any substance. It has benefitted him as this body will remain with him. It is healthy. And you can see how his body looks on screen. This is how a fit and healthy body looks like. It’s almost next to impossible task that Kartik has managed to pull off. We snatched away all his favourite dishes.”

