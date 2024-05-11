Aamir Khan’s Sarfarosh recently completed 25 years of its release. To celebrate the 25th anniversary, Aamir and the team hosted a special film screening in Mumbai. The Hindi film was directed by John Matthew Matthan and was based on cross-border terrorism. The movie was released in 1999, when the country was dealing with the Kargil war issues.

During the screening, Aamir Khan expressed an interest in making a sequel. The superstar said that if there’s a serious story and John is on board, he would like for a sequel to happen. During the same event, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor talked about the worries he had during the release of his 1999 film because they used ‘Pakistan’ in it.

Aamir Khan’s Worries During Sarfarosh Release

As reported by PTI, Aamir Khan said, “In those days, there was a rule that you cannot name the country. We would say ‘neighbouring country’ or ‘friendly country’. So we were taking a risk, and whether the Censor board would pass the film or not because we had taken the name of Pakistan and the ISI. It had never happened before. There was some back and forth happening but our point was that if Advani ji can say in the parliament, then why can’t we say it in cinema halls. Fortunately, the film passed with no changes.”

Sarfarosh also stars Sonali Bendre and Naseeruddin Shah. The film received a great response from the audience and critics alike. Later that year, Aamir Khan starrer also won a National Film Award in the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment category. Along with the story, the movie is also loved for its music. Jatin-Lalit gave people some amazing tracks like Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya Ghazal, Is Deewane Ladke Ko, Jo Haal Dil KA and more.

