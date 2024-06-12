Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. Starring Allu Arjun in the leading role, the action drama was scheduled to release on August 15, 2024. But there seems to have been some change in plans as the film has unfortunately gotten postponed. Scroll below for all the details!

Upon release, Pushpa was a massive success at the box office. It grossed a whopping 268 crores in India alone. The sequel was announced in August 2022 and is mounted on a budget of 500 crores. Allu Arjun starrer is one of the most expensive films made in the country, but given the fan following, it is expected to recover its budget plus earn massive profits.

According to a new report by Telugu 360, Pushpa 2 might be postponed. Allu Arjun has strictly instructed the team to wrap up shooting by mid-June. But director Sukumar and his team have redesigned some of the sequences, and they have been shot again recently.

Fahad Faasil, the lead antagonist, also allocated his dates, and the reshoots are ongoing. The main editor, Karthika Srinivas, has quit Pushpa: The Rule and now Navin Nooli is taking care of the edits.

In addition, Sukumar is reportedly not happy with the VFX work, and it will take a longer time to finish. The shoot is expected to wrap up by the end of July. There is immense pressure on the director to complete the shoot as per deadline but it is highly unlikely that Pushpa 2 will release as per scheduled date.

The report also states Allu Arjun wants the team to work round the clock and complete their work, but that is going to be really difficult.

There remains no confirmation from the officials. Let’s wait for an official announcement!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates.

Must Read: Did You Know That The Kalki 2898 AD VFX Team Has Worked In Iron Man? Epic Battle Between Prabhas & Amitabh Bachchan To Holograms, Exciting Details Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News