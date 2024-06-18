Soori’s action-comedy Garudan continues its impressive run at the box office, defying competition from the new release – Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja and soaring into its third week with a steady collection. Read on!

Garudan opened the week with a solid 0.70 crore on Friday, showcasing its hold on audiences. Saturday witnessed a jump in collections to 1 crore, followed by a further rise to 1.2 crore on Sunday. This upward trend demonstrated Garudan’s ability to entertain and engage viewers.

Even on Monday, the film maintained its momentum, collecting a respectable 0.60 crore. This consistency, particularly with similar numbers on Friday and Monday, is proof of Garudan’s stable performance in theatres, despite facing competition from the newly released Maharaja.

By the end of its 18th day, Garudan has amassed a commendable 39.85 crore net collection in India (grossing 47.02 crore). This impressive domestic total is further bolstered by its 9 crore collection overseas, pushing the film’s worldwide collection to a noteworthy 56.02 crore.

Garudan – A profitable venture of 2024

Made on a budget of 20 crore, Garudan has not only recovered its production costs but has flown past break-even territory with a remarkable profit margin of 19.95 crore. This translates to a staggering 99.25% profit, placing the film a mere 15 lakh away from being declared a bonafide hit.

Directed by Durai Senthil Kumar and produced by Grass Root Film Company and Lark Studios, Garudan features Soori Muthuchamy, M. Sasikumar, and Unni Mukundan in pivotal roles.

The film’s continued box office success is a testament to its engaging story, high-octane action sequences, and the powerful performances delivered by its lead cast. With its near-hit status and a potential hit just around the corner, Garudan looks set to continue its successful journey at the box office.

