Vijay Sethupathi is on a box-office redemption journey with Maharaja. The film, on its fifth day, will reach the 30 crore mark, and it is expected to close to 40 crore by the end of this week, making it a potential success. The film, however, is already making and breaking records.
Maharaja Ticket Sales
The film, in four days, has made a record-breaking 6.47 lakh ticket sales. This is a big number since the Tamil films this year have been at the struggling end since Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli re-release arrived to help.
Tamannaah Bhatia with Aranmanai 4 then followed, and the film earned 97+ crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grosser of Tamil Cinema worldwide in 2024. The success streak was further followed by Garudan and now Maharaja.
Have a look at the ticket sales of the drama thriller in four days.
- Day 1: 1.14 lakh
- Day 2: 1.99 Lakh
- Day 3: 2.07 Lakh
- Day 4: 1.26 Lakh
Total: 6.47 Lakh
Breaking Records
In four days, while Maharaja has sold 6.47 lakh tickets, it has also broken three major records on BMS surpassing every Tamil film that has been released in the year 2024.
Biggest Single-Day Ticket Sales
On the third day, Sunday, Maharaja reportedly sold 2.07 lakh tickets, which is the highest single-day ticket sales for a Tamil Film in 2024.
Biggest Weekend Ticket Sales
The film’s first-weekend ticket sales were 5.20 lakh, the highest for a Tamil film released in 2024.
Biggest Jump
The film has had an 81% jump in ticket sales from day 1 to day 3 and has been ruling at number 1 in ticket sales on BMS.
Note: Box Office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
