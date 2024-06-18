Vijay Sethupathi is on a box-office redemption journey with Maharaja. The film, on its fifth day, will reach the 30 crore mark, and it is expected to close to 40 crore by the end of this week, making it a potential success. The film, however, is already making and breaking records.

Maharaja Ticket Sales

The film, in four days, has made a record-breaking 6.47 lakh ticket sales. This is a big number since the Tamil films this year have been at the struggling end since Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli re-release arrived to help.

Tamannaah Bhatia with Aranmanai 4 then followed, and the film earned 97+ crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grosser of Tamil Cinema worldwide in 2024. The success streak was further followed by Garudan and now Maharaja.