Ranbir Kapoor led Brahmastra has finally slowed down at the box office after raking in big numbers. The film had a lot of hurdles in its way, be it the boycott trend or claims of insulting the Hindu religion. Despite all these, the Ayan Mukerji directorial managed to do wonders, not just in India but also in overseas. Now the latest we hear is about the film’s worldwide collection and below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, the magnum opus starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan (cameo) witnessed a pan-India release and arrived in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. If all languages combined, the film has already crossed 400 crores globally. The Hindi version alone is yet to hit that mark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about the Hindi version, Brahmastra has made 241 crores* nett in India (as per the last update). In gross, the collection stands at 284.38 crores. In overseas, the film has made 114 crores gross so far. Overall, the worldwide collection of the Hindi version is 398.38 crores gross. It is now all set to hit the 400 crore mark but before that, it has gone past Aamir Khan’s all-time blockbuster.

Brahmastra (Hindi) has surpassed the worldwide lifetime collection of 3 Idiots (395 crores). The next target is Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (399 crores). To know more, please visit ‘Worldwide 200 Crores+’ under ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor recently shared a set of pictures showcasing her son Ranbir Kapoor’s well-chiseled body from the look test of Brahmastra. It went viral in no time all over the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Gir (@kunalgir)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office (Worldwide): Mani Ratnam’s Film Is Just 17 Crores Away From Becoming The Highest-Grossing Tamil Film Of 2022 By Beating Vikram!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram