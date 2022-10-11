Vikram Vedha Box Office Day 12 (Early Trends): Pushkar-Gayatri’s directorial venture, which is a remake of a South language film with the same title, was one of the much-awaited films this year. With teasers, trailers, and posters for fans, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer had created quite a lot of buzz on social media.

A lot of expectation was associated with the film. Many trade pundits expected that the film will ring the cash registers at the ticket windows when it opened in cinemas on September 30. However, the film only managed to earn 10.25 crores* on day 1 in spite of positive reviews.

Vikram Vedha picked up the pace collecting more than 36.94 crores over the weekend but the film managed to touch the 50 crore mark only after a week. Ideally, the film should have entered the 100-crore club by now but currently stands at 70-71 crores* after 10 days.

Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan starrer is yet to hit the 75 crores mark, even though there was hardly any competition at the box office in the north. As per the early trends flowing in Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer has minted around Rs 1.25-1.50 crore* at the domestic box office on the 12th day of its release.

Talking about the film Vikram Vedha, Saif plays the tough cop who sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster, played by Hrithik. What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha – a master storyteller, helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. The action thriller is filled with twists and turns.

While Pushkar Gayatri helmed the film, it is produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth.

