Vikram Vedha Box Office Day 11 (Early Trends): Pushkar-Gayatri directorial film, which is a remake of a South language film with the same title, was expected to ring the cash registers at the ticket windows when it opened in cinemas on September 30.

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer had created quite a lot of buzz before it hit the big screens with teasers, trailers, and posters for fans. The film opened to positive reviews however, only managed to earn 10.25 crores* on day 1. Nevertheless, the film picked up the pace and collected more than 36.94 crores over the weekend.

Vikram Vedha which opened to double digits eventually became slow at the box office. A week later, the film managed to touch the 50 crore mark. Now the film currently stands at 70 crores* after 10 days including 5 crores* coming in on Sunday. Ideally, the film should have crossed the 100-crore mark now.

In fact, the film is yet to hit the 75 crores mark, despite the fact that there was hardly any competition around. As per the early trends flowing in Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer has minted around Rs 1.25-1.75 crore* at the domestic box office on the 11th day of its release. This means the grand total of the film will stand around Rs 71-71.25 crore.

Talking about the film Vikram Vedha, Saif plays the tough cop who sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster, played by Hrithik. What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha – a master storyteller, helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. The action thriller is filled with twists and turns.

While Pushkar Gayatri helmed the film, it is produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

