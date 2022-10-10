It was a very low opening weekend for Goodbye as merely 4 crores* came in. On Sunday too the collections failed to grow much as barely 1.65 crores* came in. Though after a start of 1 crore one expected that at least Saturday would touch the 2 crores mark, when that didn’t happen then all eyes were on whether that would be possible on Sunday. Not that the trending suggested that but still there is always a hope for some sort of turnaround. However that didn’t quite turn out to be the case, due to which by and large it was a flat weekend for the film.

From this point on one can hardly expect the film to collect much. Even if the collections would have doubled and then tripled on Saturday and Sunday when compared to Friday, it wouldn’t have meant much. However at the very least it would have given an impression that the weekdays would be closer to Friday numbers of 1 crore. However, in case of Goodbye, further drop in numbers is on the cards for the Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer. The only thing that needs to be seen is that whether the drop would be 50% or lesser than that.

There are murmurs around how the film could have released straight on OTT but then all of that is easier said than done. When a filmmaker puts together such a set up with the mighty presence of Amitabh Bachchan leading the show and a popular south actress like Rashmika Mandanna making her Bollywood debut, he is right to believe that it would do well in theatres too. In case of Goodbye it is unfortunate that this is not happening, though it would be unfair to challenge the intent and motivation of the makers.

