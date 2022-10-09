Vikram Vedha Box Office Day 10 (Early Trends): The makers of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer created the right kind of buzz when they released a teaser, trailer and posters for fans. Being officially adapted in Hindi, it’s a remake of a South language film with the same title. Starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead, the film was helmed by the same director Gayatri and Pushkar.

The film which opened to double digits eventually became slow at the box office. Almost after a week, it touched the 50 crore mark.

As per the early trends flowing in Vikram Vedha has shown a little growth on Sunday. According to the latest reports, the film has minted around 3.75-4.75 crore* at the domestic box office on the 10th day of its release. With the latest numbers, the film’s total collection now stands at 68.86-69.86 crore*. Well, this number might increase if the evening shows witness a jump.

Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan earned 65.11 crore* in 9 days. In last week, the film witnessed a hike in the collection on the occasion of Dusshera.

Koimoi watched, reviewed and rated Vikram Vedha with 3.5 stars. Writing about Hrithik Roshan’s performance we wrote, “Before stepping in, Hrithik Roshan knew he was going to replace Vijay Sethupathi & it was already brave of him just for taking that decision because what he did to Vedha was immortal. But, HR didn’t just sign to repeat the magic but he did it in his way with the result still being the same – you’ll be stunned by the end. The way he balances the extremes of good & bad in him is what differentiates this from the original. It’s like playing the best & worst person on this earth at the same time, nailing both of them.”

Coming back, do you think Vikram Vedha will cross 100 crore mark in this coming week? Do let us know.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

