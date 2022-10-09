Collections were decent for Vikram Vedha as there was good growth on the second Saturday. In the first weekend, the growth from Friday to Saturday was minimal so one couldn’t see that happening at the second weekend. However, that has turned out to be the case, which is good news indeed.

The film collected 4 crores* more and though the core target audience had been exhausted to a good extent for the film in the first week, it’s about as much as it can collect in days to follow.

What goes in favor of Vikram Vedha is that Goodbye is hardly collected, and as a result of that it’s still the first choice amongst audience. That would allow it to keep collecting till the end of the second week. However, Doctor G arrives this Friday and though that too doesn’t seem like taking a great opening, it would at least collect better numbers than Vikram Vedha from Day One.

So far, Vikram Vedha has collected 65.11 crores* and in the process, it has gone past the lifetime score of Laal Singh Chaddha, Bachchan Pandey, Rakshabandhan and Shamshera. Today, it will also surpass Samrat Prithviraj lifetime of 70 crores. Next in line is JugJugg Jeeyo which had collected 85.25 crores and that would be surpassed as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

