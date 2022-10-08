Ponniyin Selvan 1 is turning out to be a fair success in the Hindi version as well. The parallels can actually be drawn with Brahmastra, which is massive in Hindi and has also enjoyed bonus numbers in Telugu and other regional languages to the tune of 25-30 crores. Now Ponniyin Selvan 1 is doing something similar where it’s massive in south and the collections coming from the Hindi version being added bonus. Here, the collections will eventually end up being in 22-25 crores range.

So far, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has collected 15 crores* in 8 days at the box office, what with second Friday turning out to be 0.75 crores*. Ideally, the collections should have stayed closer to the 1 crore mark since there isn’t much of a competition around it, what with Vikram Vedha being on the lower side too and Goodbye not even taking a start. However, considering the fact that Thursday stood at 1.10 crores, the drop is around 25%. However, when compared to first Friday of 1.85 crores, the box office collections have dropped by more than 50%, when a better hold would have helped its cause.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That said, the fact that Ponniyin Selvan 1 is one film which is actually finding itself in the running while playing at a controlled count of screens is fair enough for the industry. Otherwise it was being thought that with a title like this which has been retained in Tamil (there couldn’t have been an alternate in any case) and a context which was familiar only for the south audience, even these much wouldn’t have come and the film would have folded up in 10-12 crores range. That hasn’t happened and now one can expect some sort of collections to trickle in till Diwali.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Godfather Box Office (Worldwide): Chiranjeevi Starrer Climbs Up To 69 Crore, Here’s How It’s Faring!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram