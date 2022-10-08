There was a further drop in collections for Vikram Vedha as only 2.54 crores came on the second Friday. Not that it’s surprising since the collections had as it is slid to 3.26 crores on Thursday, which was poor. That was not just on an absolute scale but even relatively speaking since the first Friday was 10.58 crores and to now have a film come down to around 75% levels on the second Friday pretty much signifies that there aren’t many takers.

In fact had the competition been any stronger, the Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer could as well have slid further down towards 2 crores total. Here, since Goodbye is the only new release and that film too has done poorly, Vikram Vedha managed to get some kind of traction. In fact, it’s the highest-collecting Hindi film of the day despite being in the second week, though that’s just academic because the kind of numbers that it is getting is definitely not what the makers would have expected when they brought it in theatres last week.

The film’s total now stands at 61.11 crores and with some push, it should be able to cross the 70 crores mark. However, post that it would be all about how much more would be it be able to gather on a day-to-day basis as the daily collections could well get into 1-1.50 crores range from Monday onwards. An expensive (and a well made) film, it has unfortunately flopped at the box office.

