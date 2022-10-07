Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK never leaves a chance to diss the Bollywood movies and call out their actors and directors. Recently, the self-proclaimed filmmaker was in the news when he was sent to judicial custody. The Deshdrohi actor landed in jail owing to the controversial Tweets he wrote about later actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. That apart he was also charged with a molestation case by a fitness model.

Earlier, the self-proclaimed critic had announced that Vikram Vedha will be his last film. However, he was recently seen asking his followers whether he should continue reviewing movies or not.

Now in his latest Tweet, KRK has launched a fresh attack on Vikram Vedha, its producers and leading actor Hrithik Roshan. The self-proclaimed critic has in his Tweet claimed that the film collected just 47 crore in its first week calling it a disaster.

KRK Tweeted, “Film #VikramVedha collected Rs 3.50Cr on Thursday. Means Rs 47Cr in first Week. Therefore it’s a disaster. Producers have lost approx ₹150Cr! Hope @iHrithik bhai Jaan won’t charge any fees for this film and totally destroy #Reliance (Anil Ambani) which is almost closed.”

Film #VikramVedha collected Rs 3.50Cr on Thursday. Means Rs 47Cr in first Week. Therefore it’s a disaster. Producers have lost approx ₹150Cr! Hope @iHrithik bhai Jaan won’t charge any fees for this film and totally destroy #Reliance (Anil Ambani) which is almost closed. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 7, 2022

Earlier Tweeting about its collection, KRK had said, “Film #VikramVedha collected ₹4Cr on Monday from 4000 screens. Means ₹10 thousand per screen. This amount is enough to pay electricity bill for the day. Congratulations to @iHrithik Bhai Jaan for such a great achievement.”

Before Vikram Vedha’s release, KRK had said that it will be his last film to review and after that he will stop reviewing movies. However later when he watched Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer he wrote in his review, “Watched #VikramVedha! It’s outdated and a universe of disappointments. Many Bhojpuri films (Which are made on the same subject) are much better than this one. #Saif is OK as a hero n @iHrithik is good in a guest appearance. It’s total waste of time, money n energy. So 1* from me.”

