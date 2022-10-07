R Madhavan is one of the most successful actors in Indian cinema. He has worked in both Bollywood and south films. His recent film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect received a lot of appreciation for his work. However, now he is making headlines for a different reason. Scroll down to know more.

Actor-turned-director Maddy was seen attending the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022. He was joined by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The 3 Idiots star on Thursday took to social media and dropped a smashing selfie with Ranveer. As they looked dapper in the picture, it took the internet by storm.

R Madhavan was seen wearing a black outfit with cool sunglasses whereas Ranveer Singh was seen sporting a yellow and green outfit with a pair of quirky sunglasses. Sharing the picture with him, Maddy wrote, “Love you my bro .. @RanveerOfficial @NBA.”

I need bro. I will do it — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 6, 2022

Ranveer Singh dropped cute smiley emojis in the comments. Soon after a user threatened Maddy to unfollow him. The user wrote, “Now I’m unfollowing you,” Rocketry star was quick to give it back in style and replied, “I need bro. I will do it.” Another user asked him, “Yikes…you are not in the front row…not the centre of attraction…no one swooning over you…how does it feel to be a common man!!” Madhavan replied, “Always always aweosmeeee. Love being the star too though.”

Always always aweosmeeee. Love being the star too though 🤗🤗🤗🙏🙏🤣🤣 https://t.co/r3TAgy7Yye — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 6, 2022

While his fans were all hearts, One of the fans wrote, “Two best in a frame.” Another fan commented, “This combo is magic. pls, do a movie together.”

Meanwhile, R Madhavan was recently seen in Dhokha: Round D Corner with Aparshakti Khurana and Darshan Kumaar. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The actor will also be seen in Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

