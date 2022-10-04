R Madhavan Is 'Moved & Rattled' After Watching Short Film 'I Am Going To Tell God Everything'

Actor R Madhavan, better known as actor Maddy to his fans and followers, on Monday expressed his deep appreciation for a short film titled, ‘I am going to tell God everything’ saying, the well made film had left him “moved and rattled.”

Taking to Instagram, Maddy wrote, “An eye-opener and some thing that will question every action that we do today. Weren’t we supposed to be the evolved ones?

R Madhavan added, “Wasn’t love, compassion and understanding supposed to be the whole mock of every civilization? When did we start turning into such horrendous beasts? What a well-made film my dear bro Jaypatel… moved and rattled. Watch this one guys “I am going to tell GOD everything.” . A must watch.”

The short film is a true story and is based on real events with a rollercoaster of emotions.

Produced by an Indian American film producer Jay Patel, the Hollywood short film emphasises non-violence and anti-war. The movie depicts the outcome of war and its devastating impact, especially on children and women.

