Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha opened up to rave reviews from the audience. Despite the decent pre-release buzz and much-appreciated promos, the Pushkar-Gayatri directorial failed to pull audience as expected. But since KRK has a habit of exaggerating everything, he is currently claiming that the earnings are only enough to pay electricity bills. Scroll below for details.

Well, this is not the first time that Kamaal R Khan is commenting on Vikram Vedha. Just like Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra and many others, he declared the Tamil remake a box office disaster on its day 2 itself. But that’s not it, he is now mocking the day-wise earnings of the film.

KRK in his latest tweet wrote, “Film #VikramVedha collected ₹4Cr on Monday from 4000 screens. Means ₹10 thousand per screen. This amount is enough to pay electricity bill for the day. Congratulations to @iHrithik Bhai Jaan for such a great achievement.”

Previously, KRK had shared another tweet on the business of Vikram Vedha and written, “Weekend business of film #VikramVedha! 8.50+9.00+11.50= ₹29Cr! It’s one more disaster film from Bollywood. And one more prediction of mine has become 100% correct. Landing cost of the film is ₹250Cr!”

Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha has made collections of 65 crores worldwide in its first weekend. The film is certainly witnessing growth with every passing day and as they say ‘slow and steady wins the race’ – that is all one can hope right now!

On the other hand, KRK is on his next mission to sabotage the positivity around Prabhas and Kriti Sanon led Adipurush.

