Vikram Vedha Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Looks like Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer’s box office collections are not turning out to be as expected. After making the right kind of noise with their official trailer, all eyes were on its release. Helmed by Gayatri-Pushkar, the film is an official Hindi remake of the South film Vikram Vedha director by the same duo. Post-COVID, Bollywood films are trying really hard to drag audiences to the theatres. While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer was able to do it, Vikram Vedha has been lagging behind.

The film has been receiving positive to mixed reviews from the audience and critics. Since the OG film, which stars Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan has been watched by many Bollywood fans, its collections have been dropping.

Vikram Vedha is however expected to witness a spike in collections on the occasion of Dusshera, which is tomorrow, October 5. As per the early trends following in, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer will perform better on Tuesday than Monday. According to the latest media reports, Vikram Vedha will garner around 4.50-5.50 crore* on the 5th day of its release at the box office. With the latest numbers, the film’s total collection now stands at 46.83-47.83 crore*.

For the unversed, Vikram Vedha earned 5.39 crore on the 4th day of its release. As of now, it’s the 5th day i.e., Tuesday looks better than Monday as Wednesday is Dusshera so night shows seem to pick up.

Speaking of its day-wise collections, Vikram Vedha opened to double digits of 10.58 crore and earned 12.51 crore on Day 2 followed by 13.85 crore and 5.39 crore on Day 3 and 4 respectively. The film made a total collection of 42.33 crore at the domestic box office.

Hmmm! Looks like we will still have to wait a day more for the film to cross the 50 crore mark.

